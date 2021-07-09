Sphera Funds Management LTD. Invests $496,000 in Agile Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGGRU)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Agile Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGGRU) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AGGRU. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Agile Growth in the 1st quarter valued at $992,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Agile Growth in the 1st quarter valued at $2,979,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Agile Growth in the 1st quarter valued at $273,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Agile Growth in the 1st quarter valued at $637,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Agile Growth in the 1st quarter valued at $1,286,000.

NASDAQ:AGGRU traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $9.94. 4 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,718. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.98. Agile Growth Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $10.05.

Agile Growth Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Newton, Massachusetts.

