Sphera Funds Management LTD. Invests $1.70 Million in Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SVAC)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SVAC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 170,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. owned 1.40% of Starboard Value Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SVAC. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition by 3,455.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starboard Value Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Starboard Value Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Starboard Value Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starboard Value Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,000.

SVAC opened at $10.05 on Friday. Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.98.

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

