Sphera Funds Management LTD. Buys New Shares in Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. owned about 0.09% of Connect Biopharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Connect Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $740,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Connect Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $2,035,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Connect Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $8,325,000. 26.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CNTB shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Connect Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. CICC Research initiated coverage on Connect Biopharma in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Connect Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Connect Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ CNTB traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.30. 26,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,847. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.03. Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $14.02 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00.

Connect Biopharma Company Profile

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

