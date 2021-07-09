Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1075 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th.

Shares of Special Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $15.15. 37,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,975. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.21. Special Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $15.61.

Get Special Opportunities Fund alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Special Opportunities Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,022 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.40% of Special Opportunities Fund worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 47.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Special Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Special Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.