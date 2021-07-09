Spaceswap (MILK2) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.58 Million

Spaceswap (CURRENCY:MILK2) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. Spaceswap has a market cap of $1.58 million and approximately $49,013.00 worth of Spaceswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spaceswap coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000424 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Spaceswap has traded down 12% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002997 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00046245 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.35 or 0.00120998 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.81 or 0.00164337 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,283.23 or 0.99799952 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.65 or 0.00937477 BTC.

Spaceswap’s total supply is 5,897,744 coins and its circulating supply is 5,876,281 coins. Spaceswap’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi . Spaceswap’s official website is spaceswap.app

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spaceswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spaceswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spaceswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

