S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target Raised to $476.00 at Morgan Stanley

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $460.00 to $476.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $410.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday. They set an outperform rating and a $476.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $437.00 price target for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, S&P Global has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $434.00.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $417.06 on Thursday. S&P Global has a 1-year low of $303.50 and a 1-year high of $419.96. The company has a market capitalization of $100.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.05, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $391.47.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 490.35%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that S&P Global will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,523 shares in the company, valued at $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

