Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Shares Acquired by Atom Investors LP

Atom Investors LP increased its stake in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) by 79.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,373 shares during the quarter. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in Sotera Health were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sotera Health in the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SHC. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sotera Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sotera Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.77.

Shares of NYSE SHC opened at $23.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.08. Sotera Health has a 52-week low of $21.21 and a 52-week high of $30.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $212.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.38 million. Sotera Health’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sotera Health will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

