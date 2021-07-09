Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 320,013 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 3,931,347 shares.The stock last traded at $262.50 and had previously closed at $250.30.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNOW. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $312.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $280.82.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $233.57. The company has a market cap of $78.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.79.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $228.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.16 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark Garrett sold 1,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $251,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,005 shares in the company, valued at $251,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 1,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $305,262.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 126,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,530,261.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 733,819 shares of company stock valued at $177,580,944 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in Snowflake during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,664,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 198.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Snowflake by 22.3% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW)

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

