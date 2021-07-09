Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CRO Sells $503,230.00 in Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $503,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 12,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,596.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Arntz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Smartsheet alerts:

On Tuesday, July 6th, Michael Arntz sold 4,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $300,000.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Michael Arntz sold 15,521 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $982,789.72.

On Monday, May 3rd, Michael Arntz sold 7,500 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.86, for a total value of $486,450.00.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR opened at $73.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.88 and a beta of 1.41. Smartsheet Inc has a 1 year low of $40.21 and a 1 year high of $85.43.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $117.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.76 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The business’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Smartsheet from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Smartsheet from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Smartsheet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.81.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 155.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 76,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,278,000 after buying an additional 46,287 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its position in Smartsheet by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 70,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after purchasing an additional 12,750 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Smartsheet by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Smartsheet by 1,838.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 258,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,911,000 after purchasing an additional 245,161 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.