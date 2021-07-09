SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.450-$1.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $440 million-$480 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $439.35 million.SMART Global also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.45-1.75 EPS.

NASDAQ SGH opened at $53.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.46. SMART Global has a 52 week low of $23.54 and a 52 week high of $58.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 0.94.

Get SMART Global alerts:

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 5th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $437.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.48 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 0.62%. SMART Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that SMART Global will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SGH. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of SMART Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of SMART Global from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on SMART Global from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut SMART Global from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on SMART Global from $62.50 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.43.

In related news, major shareholder Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $101,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $329,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 98,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,741.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,015,373 shares of company stock worth $101,689,172 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About SMART Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.