SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) PT Raised to $66.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.80% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SGH. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of SMART Global from $55.00 to $62.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SMART Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SMART Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of SMART Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.43.

SGH opened at $53.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.97 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.46. SMART Global has a 52-week low of $23.54 and a 52-week high of $58.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 5th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $437.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.48 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 25.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that SMART Global will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $338,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 98,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,455,124.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $101,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,015,373 shares of company stock valued at $101,689,172. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,181,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,081,000 after acquiring an additional 101,662 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SMART Global by 99.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,043,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,033,000 after purchasing an additional 520,794 shares in the last quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of SMART Global by 0.7% during the first quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 636,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SMART Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $564,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of SMART Global by 5,103.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 459,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,153,000 after purchasing an additional 450,815 shares in the last quarter.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

