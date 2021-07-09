SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,315,179 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 7,915 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $21,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SM. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SM Energy by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,448 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 11,423 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in SM Energy by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,325,262 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,110,000 after purchasing an additional 524,554 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in SM Energy by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 530,562 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 65,586 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in SM Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in SM Energy by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 75,355 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 20,380 shares during the period. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 12,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $306,425.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,523,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SM opened at $22.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 6.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. SM Energy has a 52-week low of $1.34 and a 52-week high of $26.86.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $443.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.38 million. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 49.72%. Equities research analysts predict that SM Energy will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SM. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on SM Energy from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on SM Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on SM Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.72.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

