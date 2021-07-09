SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Position Boosted by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,251 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 901 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SM. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in SM Energy by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 8,911,964 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386,964 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 5,100.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,469,897 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,631 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 1,183.8% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 967,411 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,837,000 after acquiring an additional 892,056 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 217.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 868,863 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,318,000 after acquiring an additional 595,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in SM Energy by 840.7% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 645,292 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,563,000 after buying an additional 576,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Get SM Energy alerts:

In related news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 12,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $306,425.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SM shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on SM Energy from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on SM Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays increased their price target on SM Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.72.

SM opened at $22.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.89. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 6.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. SM Energy has a one year low of $1.34 and a one year high of $26.86.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 49.72%. The company had revenue of $443.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.38 million. On average, analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SM Energy Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SM Energy (NYSE:SM).

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.