SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SkyWest by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,943,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $432,759,000 after acquiring an additional 475,223 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in SkyWest by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 934,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,659,000 after acquiring an additional 27,883 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in SkyWest by 141.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 868,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,013,000 after acquiring an additional 508,534 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SkyWest by 7.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 848,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,202,000 after acquiring an additional 59,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in SkyWest by 40.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 796,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,413,000 after acquiring an additional 228,058 shares during the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on SkyWest from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on SkyWest from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

NASDAQ:SKYW opened at $41.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -589.14 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.27. SkyWest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.05.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $534.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.00 million. SkyWest had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. Equities analysts anticipate that SkyWest, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

