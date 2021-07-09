SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Shares of SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) fell 9.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.32 and last traded at $9.32. 16,098 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 894,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SKIL. B. Riley began coverage on SkillSoft in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on SkillSoft in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on SkillSoft in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on SkillSoft in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL)

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

Featured Article: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for SkillSoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkillSoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.