SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) vs. SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Financial Comparison

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) and SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Get SiTime alerts:

SiTime has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SunPower has a beta of 2.1, indicating that its stock price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for SiTime and SunPower, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SiTime 0 0 5 0 3.00 SunPower 4 8 1 0 1.77

SiTime currently has a consensus price target of $120.40, suggesting a potential upside of 5.15%. SunPower has a consensus price target of $25.55, suggesting a potential downside of 7.38%. Given SiTime’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SiTime is more favorable than SunPower.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.0% of SiTime shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.6% of SunPower shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of SiTime shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of SunPower shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SiTime and SunPower’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SiTime $116.16 million 18.57 -$9.37 million ($0.58) -197.41 SunPower $1.12 billion 4.23 $475.05 million ($0.17) -162.24

SunPower has higher revenue and earnings than SiTime. SiTime is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SunPower, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares SiTime and SunPower’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SiTime -6.04% -5.16% -4.22% SunPower 33.55% -14.10% -1.71%

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense. It offers its products through distributors and resellers. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California. SiTime Corporation was formerly a subsidiary of MegaChips Corporation.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers; and sells turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services, as well as sells energy under power purchase agreements. It also offers commercial roof, carport, and ground mounted systems; and post-installation operations and maintenance services. In addition, the company provides residential leasing program services, as well as sells inverters manufactured by third parties. The company also serves investors, financial institutions, project developers, electric utilities, independent power producers, commercial and governmental entities, production home builders, residential owners, and small commercial building owners. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in San Jose, California. SunPower Corporation is a subsidiary of Total Energies Nouvelles ActivitÃ©s USA.

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.