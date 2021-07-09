Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Posted by on Jul 9th, 2021

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Axovant Sciences Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders. Its product candidate includes RVT-101 which is in different clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia. Axovant Sciences Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SIOX. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.06.

Shares of SIOX opened at $2.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.46. Sio Gene Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $5.74. The company has a market capitalization of $113.87 million and a PE ratio of -2.87.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.17. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sio Gene Therapies will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIOX. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies in the first quarter worth about $41,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. 0.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sio Gene Therapies Company Profile

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing gene therapies to radically transform the lives of patients with neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops AXO-Lenti-PD, in vivo lentiviral gene therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1, an investigational gene therapy , which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2, an investigational gene therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

