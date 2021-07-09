Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from Raymond James

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a C$8.75 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 32.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on SVM. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$7.50 to C$7.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Eight Capital decreased their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$11.25 to C$11.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$9.60.

Shares of SVM opened at C$6.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of C$1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.43. Silvercorp Metals has a one year low of C$5.79 and a one year high of C$11.62.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$45.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$45.26 million. As a group, analysts expect that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Yikang Liu sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.51, for a total value of C$25,038.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$600,800. Also, Senior Officer Derek Zhihua Liu sold 17,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.87, for a total transaction of C$135,018.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$275,275. Insiders have sold a total of 37,501 shares of company stock worth $292,317 over the last three months.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

