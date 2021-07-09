Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 4.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCK. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 463.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 95,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,565,000 after buying an additional 78,337 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in McKesson by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in McKesson by 196.7% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 10,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 7,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCK. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Argus raised McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.60.

MCK traded up $1.47 on Friday, hitting $190.04. 6,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,296,333. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $193.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a PE ratio of -6.63, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.88. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $139.76 and a 12-month high of $204.66.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $59.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 19.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is 9.76%.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $1,054,860.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,689,736.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,510 shares of company stock worth $3,839,054 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

