Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 270 BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 270 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,482,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $382,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 132.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BLK stock traded up $21.49 on Friday, reaching $897.99. The company had a trading volume of 8,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,885. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $531.39 and a 1 year high of $902.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $866.72. The company has a market capitalization of $136.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.15.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 31.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.60 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 37.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. Argus upped their price target on BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $906.38.

In other BlackRock news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total transaction of $485,028.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total value of $27,421,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,409 shares of company stock worth $32,875,775. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Story: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.