Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Earns Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sika in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sika in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sika in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sika in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sika currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SXYAY traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $33.47. 34,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,677. Sika has a 1-year low of $19.78 and a 1-year high of $33.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.92.

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry worldwide. It offers tile adhesives and grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as products for exterior and interior walls, such as wall-levelling products, decorative finish renders, and facade systems; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as single-ply and built-up flat roofing systems.

