Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) Receives $58.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.00.

SFFYF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Signify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Signify in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Signify from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup downgraded Signify from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ING Group raised Signify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of Signify stock opened at $61.50 on Tuesday. Signify has a one year low of $26.38 and a one year high of $64.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.85.

Signify N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Digital Solutions, Digital Products, and Conventional Products segments. The company offers light-emitting diode (LED) and conventional luminaires, systems, and services for various market segments comprising offices, commercial buildings, shops, hospitality, industry, and outdoor environments that include smart cities.

