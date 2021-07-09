Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $9.14

Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.14 and last traded at $8.85, with a volume of 80312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.12.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SIEN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 15th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Sientra from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Sientra from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.88.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 2.15.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $23.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.23 million. Sientra had a negative net margin of 149.62% and a negative return on equity of 901.29%. On average, research analysts expect that Sientra, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIEN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Sientra in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sientra during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sientra during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sientra during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Sientra during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sientra Company Profile (NASDAQ:SIEN)

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

