ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) by 94.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,702 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in ShotSpotter were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in ShotSpotter by 253.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in ShotSpotter in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in ShotSpotter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ShotSpotter in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in ShotSpotter in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Get ShotSpotter alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SSTI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ShotSpotter in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of ShotSpotter in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

In related news, Director Pascal Levensohn sold 3,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $124,463.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,141.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders sold 4,139 shares of company stock worth $163,860 over the last ninety days. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SSTI stock opened at $47.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $548.77 million, a P/E ratio of 427.31, a PEG ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.88. ShotSpotter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.72 and a twelve month high of $53.97.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 million. ShotSpotter had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 6.56%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ShotSpotter, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ShotSpotter

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Respond, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Connect, a patrol management software to help plan directed patrols and tactics for crime deterrence.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for ShotSpotter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShotSpotter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.