Shore Capital Reaffirms No Recommendation Rating for Ocado Group (LON:OCDO)

Shore Capital reiterated their no recommendation rating on shares of Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on OCDO. Numis Securities restated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised Ocado Group to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 2,813 ($36.75) to GBX 2,825 ($36.91) in a research note on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Ocado Group in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Ocado Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,710 ($35.41).
Ocado Group stock opened at GBX 1,924.50 ($25.14) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.49. Ocado Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,823.24 ($23.82) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,914 ($38.07). The firm has a market cap of £14.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -108.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,947.03.
Ocado Group Company Profile
Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.
