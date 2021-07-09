Shore Capital Reaffirms No Recommendation Rating for Ocado Group (LON:OCDO)

Shore Capital reiterated their no recommendation rating on shares of Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on OCDO. Numis Securities restated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised Ocado Group to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 2,813 ($36.75) to GBX 2,825 ($36.91) in a research note on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Ocado Group in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Ocado Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,710 ($35.41).

Ocado Group stock opened at GBX 1,924.50 ($25.14) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.49. Ocado Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,823.24 ($23.82) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,914 ($38.07). The firm has a market cap of £14.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -108.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,947.03.

In other Ocado Group news, insider John W. Martin purchased 1,339,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,933 ($25.25) per share, with a total value of £25,887,180.59 ($33,821,767.17). Also, insider Jorn Rausing purchased 660,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,958 ($25.58) per share, with a total value of £12,938,013.66 ($16,903,597.67). Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,000,022 shares of company stock valued at $3,882,563,318.

Ocado Group Company Profile

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

