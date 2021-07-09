Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) Shares Up 6.1%

Shares of Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) shot up 6.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.92 and last traded at $8.91. 33,180 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,656,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.40.

Several research firms have recently commented on SFT. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Shift Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shift Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wedbush raised shares of Shift Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.14.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.03. The company has a market cap of $743.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.76.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $106.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.27 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shift Technologies, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Shift Technologies news, insider George Arison purchased 10,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.12 per share, for a total transaction of $71,256.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the first quarter worth $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Shift Technologies in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Shift Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Shift Technologies in the first quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Shift Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.17% of the company’s stock.

Shift Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SFT)

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

