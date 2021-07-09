Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC trimmed its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,013,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,706 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 450,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,345,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 12,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 138,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.43.

Mondelez International stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,863,606. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $88.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.77. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $64.37.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.65%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.