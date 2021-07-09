Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC Sells 600 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Discovery by 36.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,271,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,778,000 after acquiring an additional 603,788 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam increased its position in shares of Discovery by 28.0% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 238,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,800,000 after acquiring an additional 52,166 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Discovery by 40.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 980,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,159,000 after acquiring an additional 280,820 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Discovery by 54.2% during the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,511,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,649,000 after acquiring an additional 882,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discovery during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 57.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DISCK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Discovery from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

DISCK stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $27.48. The company had a trading volume of 68,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,084,694. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.21 and a 12-month high of $66.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.65. The company has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.41.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 9.11%.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

