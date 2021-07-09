Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC Has $9.51 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,717 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $9,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,658,000.

Shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.36. 59 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,743. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $30.58 and a 52-week high of $41.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.04.

