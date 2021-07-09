Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC Has $1.43 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,817 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 308.0% during the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,855 shares of company stock worth $643,533 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM stock traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $140.26. 147,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,546,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.32. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $87.51 and a 52-week high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 103.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.96.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

