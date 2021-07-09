Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC Decreases Stake in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC lowered its position in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 297.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 234.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KL traded up $0.91 on Friday, reaching $39.38. 31,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,322,754. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 1-year low of $31.72 and a 1-year high of $57.69. The company has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.24.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 30.36%. The company had revenue of $551.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 9.09%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KL. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. TD Securities raised shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.89.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

