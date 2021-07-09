Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $16.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.73% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in owning, operating, developing and acquiring pipelines and other midstream assets. Its initial assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil and refined products pipelines serving as key infrastructure to transport growing onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast refining markets and to deliver refined products from those markets to major demand centers. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. is based in Houston, Texas. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SHLX. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.33.

Shell Midstream Partners stock opened at $14.45 on Friday. Shell Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $8.17 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.81.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Shell Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 90.23% and a net margin of 113.83%. The business had revenue of $139.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Shell Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHLX. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 472.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 13.3% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth about $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

About Shell Midstream Partners

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

