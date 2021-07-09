Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 604.50 ($7.90). Shaftesbury shares last traded at GBX 598.50 ($7.82), with a volume of 426,425 shares.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SHB shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Shaftesbury in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.40) price objective on shares of Shaftesbury in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Shaftesbury in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 725 ($9.47) price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Shaftesbury from GBX 435 ($5.68) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 565 ($7.38) target price on shares of Shaftesbury in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 576 ($7.53).

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 610.01. The company has a current ratio of 13.13, a quick ratio of 12.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.54. The firm has a market cap of £2.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

About Shaftesbury (LON:SHB)

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

