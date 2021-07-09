SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC) Hits New 1-Year High at $12.33

SGOCO Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGOC) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.33 and last traded at $8.90, with a volume of 359684 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.58.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.00.

Get SGOCO Group alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGOC. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SGOCO Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SGOCO Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SGOCO Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SGOCO Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SGOCO Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SGOCO Group, Ltd. designs, develops, and manufactures phase change material storage systems for applications on cooling and heating systems in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's products include phase change material thermal energy storage products; LCD/LED monitors; and TV product-related and application-specific products.

See Also: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for SGOCO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGOCO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.