SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 57,030 Shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 55.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,784 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 57,030 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Fulton Financial by 2.2% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 34,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Fulton Financial by 2.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 27,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Fulton Financial by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 1.7% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 60,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

In related news, EVP Meg R. Mueller sold 11,250 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $198,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FULT opened at $15.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Fulton Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $8.89 and a 52 week high of $18.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.83.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The company had revenue of $262.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.85%.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

