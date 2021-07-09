SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 5,397 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 31.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,593 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,397 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 39.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 6.0% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 4.1% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,976,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of BWX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.60.

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total transaction of $63,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,547,594.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $320,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,727 shares in the company, valued at $7,162,817.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,900 shares of company stock valued at $625,711. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BWXT stock opened at $57.24 on Friday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.60 and a 12 month high of $68.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.27.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 49.26%. The business had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. BWX Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 27.72%.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

