SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Stake in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,460 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 1,486.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 402.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 90.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

In other news, CAO Niccole Stewart sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $42,210.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,027 shares in the company, valued at $676,119.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Four Corners Property Trust stock opened at $28.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 0.89. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.59 and a fifty-two week high of $30.42.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 44.87%. Research analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.317 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.19%.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

Recommended Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.