SG Americas Securities LLC Has $828,000 Stock Position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 91.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,388 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,140,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,028,000 after buying an additional 561,093 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,596,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,086,000 after purchasing an additional 119,642 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter valued at $42,985,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,090,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,089,000 after purchasing an additional 271,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 774,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,542,000 after purchasing an additional 47,407 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HWC opened at $42.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.68. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 1-year low of $17.42 and a 1-year high of $50.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.44.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $321.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.28 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 12.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.28) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is currently -144.00%.

In other news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $30,467.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HWC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.80.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

