SG Americas Securities LLC Has $793,000 Position in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 90.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,994 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Minerals Technologies by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,070,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $306,557,000 after purchasing an additional 272,907 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,752,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,003,000 after acquiring an additional 31,556 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 9.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 796,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,968,000 after acquiring an additional 71,451 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 677,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,085,000 after acquiring an additional 106,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 5.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 556,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,931,000 after acquiring an additional 28,297 shares during the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MTX opened at $76.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 1.47. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.06 and a 1 year high of $88.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $452.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Minerals Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.25.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

