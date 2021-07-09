SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 126.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,387 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FCFS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,412,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,017,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,503,000 after buying an additional 195,837 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 83.8% in the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 314,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,658,000 after buying an additional 143,405 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 13.4% in the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 632,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,566,000 after buying an additional 74,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 393.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after buying an additional 61,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FCFS. Credit Suisse Group lowered FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price target on FirstCash from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.25.

NASDAQ FCFS opened at $76.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.76. FirstCash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.15 and a fifty-two week high of $84.83.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $407.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.19 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that FirstCash, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 39.87%.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

