Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Trading Up 6.4%

Shares of Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) were up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.18 and last traded at $4.17. Approximately 89,620 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,827,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.92.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SESN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 26th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sesen Bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

The company has a market capitalization of $717.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.56.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $4.31 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Sesen Bio, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Sesen Bio by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,911,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 894,100 shares during the period. TRV GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,638,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 10,940 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 64,896 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 23.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sesen Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:SESN)

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Vicinium, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC); and VB6-845d, a product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of an anti-epithelial cell adhesion molecule (EpCAM)-positive solid tumors.

