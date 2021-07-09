Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Trading Up 6.4%

Shares of Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) were up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.18 and last traded at $4.17. Approximately 89,620 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,827,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.92.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SESN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 26th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sesen Bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.
The company has a market capitalization of $717.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.56.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Sesen Bio by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,911,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 894,100 shares during the period. TRV GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,638,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 10,940 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 64,896 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 23.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Sesen Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:SESN)
Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Vicinium, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC); and VB6-845d, a product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of an anti-epithelial cell adhesion molecule (EpCAM)-positive solid tumors.
Featured Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Sesen Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sesen Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.