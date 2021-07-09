Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQBG) Major Shareholder Martha Stewart Sells 10,000 Shares

Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQBG) major shareholder Martha Stewart sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,989,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Martha Stewart also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Martha Stewart sold 3,266 shares of Sequential Brands Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total value of $35,338.12.

On Friday, June 4th, Martha Stewart sold 3,000 shares of Sequential Brands Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.74, for a total value of $32,220.00.

Shares of SQBG opened at $12.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Sequential Brands Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.14 and a 1 year high of $40.49.

Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ:SQBG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The textile maker reported ($2.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.40 by ($9.13). The firm had revenue of $22.96 million during the quarter. Sequential Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 19.88% and a negative net margin of 99.57%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sequential Brands Group stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQBG) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,885 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.83% of Sequential Brands Group worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sequential Brands Group Company Profile

Sequential Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns various consumer brands in the active and lifestyle categories. The company licenses its brands for a range of product categories, including apparel, footwear, fashion accessories, and home goods. Its brands include Jessica Simpson, AND1, Avia, Joe's, GAIAM, Ellen Tracy, William Rast, Heelys, Caribbean Joe, DVS, and SPRI.

