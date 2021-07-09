Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) Downgraded by AlphaValue

AlphaValue lowered shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

SNSE has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on Sensei Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sensei Biotherapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, May 15th. Oppenheimer cut Sensei Biotherapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Sensei Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Sensei Biotherapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.20.

NASDAQ:SNSE opened at $8.37 on Monday. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.04 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50. The company has a market cap of $256.02 million and a PE ratio of -0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.27.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.12). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sensei Biotherapeutics will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Sensei Biotherapeutics news, major shareholder Cambrian Biopharma Inc bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $28,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Peyer bought 1,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.38 per share, for a total transaction of $26,291.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,700 shares of company stock worth $63,408 over the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. 10.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

