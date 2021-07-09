Senior (LON:SNR) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Senior plc (LON:SNR) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 165.30 ($2.16). Senior shares last traded at GBX 163.90 ($2.14), with a volume of 352,676 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Senior from GBX 86 ($1.12) to GBX 115 ($1.50) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Senior from GBX 77 ($1.01) to GBX 139 ($1.82) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Peel Hunt reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Senior in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.57) price target on shares of Senior in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 112 ($1.46) price target on shares of Senior in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 104.43 ($1.36).

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 136.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.35. The company has a market capitalization of £681.13 million and a PE ratio of -4.23.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

