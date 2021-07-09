Senator Investment Group LP Invests $6.99 Million in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERAU)

Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERAU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,993,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the first quarter worth $102,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $179,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $250,000.

Shares of NASDAQ HERAU opened at $10.08 on Friday. FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $10.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.02.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

