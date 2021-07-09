Senator Investment Group LP Buys Shares of 500,000 Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU)

Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,960,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLAMU. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Slam in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,012,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Slam during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,976,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Slam in the first quarter valued at $198,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Slam in the first quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Slam in the first quarter valued at $2,083,000.

In other news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 149,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.98, for a total transaction of $1,487,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SLAMU opened at $9.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.99. Slam Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85.

Slam Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

