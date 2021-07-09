SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) were up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.74 and last traded at $21.74. Approximately 5,013 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 241,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.96.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SCWX shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on SecureWorks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut SecureWorks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.69 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.92.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. SecureWorks had a positive return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $139.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. SecureWorks’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its stake in SecureWorks by 113.2% in the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 549,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,355,000 after purchasing an additional 291,872 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SecureWorks in the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in SecureWorks in the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SecureWorks in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in SecureWorks by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 20,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

