Secured Income Fund Plc (LON:SSIF) Announces Dividend of GBX 6

Secured Income Fund Plc (LON:SSIF) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Friday, July 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 14.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON SSIF opened at GBX 46 ($0.60) on Friday. Secured Income Fund has a twelve month low of GBX 39 ($0.51) and a twelve month high of GBX 77 ($1.01). The firm has a market cap of £24.22 million and a PE ratio of -48.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 48.94.

Get Secured Income Fund alerts:

Secured Income Fund Company Profile

SQN Secured Income Fund plc, formerly The SME Loan Fund PLC, is an investment company. The investment objective of the Company is to provide shareholders with attractive risk adjusted returns through investment, predominantly in a range of secured loans and other secured loan-based instruments originated through a variety of channels and diversified by way of asset class, geography and duration.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Secured Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secured Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.