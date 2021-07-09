Secured Income Fund Plc (LON:SSIF) Announces Dividend of GBX 6

Secured Income Fund Plc (LON:SSIF) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Friday, July 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 14.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON SSIF opened at GBX 46 ($0.60) on Friday. Secured Income Fund has a twelve month low of GBX 39 ($0.51) and a twelve month high of GBX 77 ($1.01). The firm has a market cap of £24.22 million and a PE ratio of -48.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 48.94.
Secured Income Fund Company Profile
Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Secured Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secured Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.