Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Price Target Increased to C$6.50 by Analysts at CIBC

Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$4.00 to C$6.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Secure Energy Services to a buy rating and set a C$6.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Secure Energy Services from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Secure Energy Services in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Secure Energy Services from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Secure Energy Services presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.14.

Shares of OTCMKTS SECYF opened at $3.48 on Thursday. Secure Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $4.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.62.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

