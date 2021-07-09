Sears (OTCMKTS:SHLDQ) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Sears Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SHLDQ)’s share price rose 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.26 and last traded at $0.26. Approximately 65,360 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 321,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.25.

About Sears (OTCMKTS:SHLDQ)

Sears Holdings Corporation operates as an integrated retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Kmart and Sears Domestic. The Kmart segment operates retail stores that offer a range of products, including consumer electronics, seasonal merchandise, outdoor living, toys, lawn and garden equipment, food and consumables, and apparel; and in-store pharmacies.

